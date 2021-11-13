Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $44.83

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Unifty has a market cap of $53.65 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $44.83 or 0.00069254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,655.76 or 0.07191674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,512.72 or 0.99651627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,652 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

