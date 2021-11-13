UniLayer Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and $3.63 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00222601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

