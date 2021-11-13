Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Unilever worth $262,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

