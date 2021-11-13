Unistake (UNISTAKE) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $61,552.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,626.79 or 1.00019788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.74 or 0.07117248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,907,050 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

