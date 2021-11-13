United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of United Natural Foods worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

