United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 5.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $69,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS opened at $213.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

