Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.