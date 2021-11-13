Unitrade (TRADE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Unitrade has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $532,221.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

