Upfiring (UFR) Price Up 143.2% Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 359.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 143.2% higher against the US dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.00 or 0.00409151 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $678.77 or 0.01060001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.