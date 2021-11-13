uPlexa (UPX) Hits Market Cap of $609,914.76

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $609,914.76 and approximately $1,103.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 121.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

