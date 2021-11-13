Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,031 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $23,245,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $6,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.