Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE:UBA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 115,474 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

