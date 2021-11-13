USDJ Hits Market Capitalization of $14.75 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.75 million and $1.04 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.74 or 0.07189172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.69 or 0.99927588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

