USDX (USDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001554 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005128 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008397 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.