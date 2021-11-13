UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of UWM worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

UWM stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

