Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VACC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.