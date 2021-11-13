Validity Price Tops $8.10 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Validity has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.10 or 0.00012579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $35.95 million and $3.60 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.35 or 0.00415289 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,441,377 coins and its circulating supply is 4,439,184 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.