VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472,310 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

