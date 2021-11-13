Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 376,103 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.23% of CuriosityStream worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 191.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 242.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.