Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 59,432 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.88% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVGI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $298.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

