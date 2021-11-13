Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,933,985 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,933,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Yatsen by 111.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

