Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.25% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.48. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

