Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 156.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.50% of Vine Energy worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $7,348,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of VEI opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Vine Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

