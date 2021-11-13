Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 189,063 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.75% of Identiv worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,573. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.25 and a beta of 1.68. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

