Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 250,933 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.80% of Rekor Systems worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. On average, analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

