Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 44,237 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of The Container Store Group worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.33. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

