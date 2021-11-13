Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Tilly’s worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

TLYS stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.