Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.46% of Primis Financial worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRST stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $182,604 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

