Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.33% of Utah Medical Products worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 173.7% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $108.50 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $395.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $176,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

