Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.74% of Intrepid Potash worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE IPI opened at $44.27 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $595.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

