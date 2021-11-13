Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of CEL-SCI worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CEL-SCI news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVM stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The company has a market cap of $524.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.06.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

