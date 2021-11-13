Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.83% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.70. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

