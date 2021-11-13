Vanguard Group Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.53% of Century Bancorp worth $16,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $17,401,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $17,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,994,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,245.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,012 shares of company stock valued at $116,037. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $115.29 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Century Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

