Vanguard Group Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 101,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.58% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

