Vanguard Group Inc. Has $16.90 Million Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of DZS worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DZS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DZS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in DZS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DZS by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DZS by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.24. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

