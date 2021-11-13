Vanguard Group Inc. Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of Citizens & Northern worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8,969.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $433.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

