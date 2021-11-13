Vanguard Group Inc. Has $17.56 Million Holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.24% of Applied Therapeutics worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

APLT opened at $14.73 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

