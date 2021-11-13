Vanguard Group Inc. Has $18.33 Million Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.35% of Neuronetics worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 59,931.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of STIM opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.