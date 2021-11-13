Vanguard Group Inc. Has $18.57 Million Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.58% of Invacare worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,112,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Invacare by 2,601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 859,651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invacare by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 255,656 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 212,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

IVC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

