Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.41% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 801,338 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 244,258 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

