Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Civista Bancshares worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIVB. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

