Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.36% of CURO Group worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120 over the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CURO Group stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $721.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

