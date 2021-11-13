Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.00% of DURECT worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 181.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 120,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 22.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DURECT alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURECT stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.