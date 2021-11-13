Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of VBI Vaccines worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBIV. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

