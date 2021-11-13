Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.48% of RBB Bancorp worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

