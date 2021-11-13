Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 111,732 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.14% of Entravision Communications worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 185,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE EVC opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $416,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

