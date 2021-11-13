Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 75,711 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $152,921.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AMRK opened at $75.14 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $852.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

