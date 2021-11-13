Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of comScore worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in comScore by 83,900.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.13. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,412.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 45,676 shares of company stock worth $167,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

