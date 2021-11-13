Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Daseke worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 321,904 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Daseke by 242.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 196,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 139,460 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $10.07 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

