Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 141,606 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.91% of Select Energy Services worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 197,213 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

